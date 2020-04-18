iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) is McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,873 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc. owned 0.32% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $9,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $1,708,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 80.1% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 522,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,904,000 after buying an additional 41,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $38.73 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78.

