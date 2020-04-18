iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,608 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.99% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 120,670.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 66,369 shares in the last quarter.

HEWJ stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44.

