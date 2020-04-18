iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $110,098,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,458 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,892 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,709.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,006,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,047,000 after buying an additional 970,976 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,636,518 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3133 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

