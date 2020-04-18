iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 236.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $157.68 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $188.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.7438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

