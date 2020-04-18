iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Wealth CMT

Wealth CMT trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,103 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 38.7% of Wealth CMT’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealth CMT owned 0.23% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $41,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,251,000 after purchasing an additional 311,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,160,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,386,000 after purchasing an additional 481,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,212,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,812,000 after purchasing an additional 111,698 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,288,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,981,000 after purchasing an additional 39,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 971,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,377,000 after buying an additional 51,006 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $4.36 on Friday, hitting $157.68. The company had a trading volume of 723,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,889. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.32 and a 200-day moving average of $168.53. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $188.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.7438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

