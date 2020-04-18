iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,547,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,217,000 after acquiring an additional 213,535 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 511.6% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,572,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.91 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.03 and a 12-month high of $112.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.63.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.