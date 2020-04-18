James Hambro & Partners Has $63.51 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

James Hambro & Partners lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,787 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 29,363 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 12.4% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $63,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $178.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,346.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.77.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

