JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 31,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 836.8% during the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 23,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 52.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,088. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

NYSE:JPM opened at $95.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $266.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

