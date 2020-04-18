Karatgold Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.05 Million (KBC)

Karatgold Coin (CURRENCY:KBC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Karatgold Coin has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One Karatgold Coin token can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinbe, YoBit and Coinsuper. Karatgold Coin has a market capitalization of $24.69 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Karatgold Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.69 or 0.04418482 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00066207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013816 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010171 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Karatgold Coin Token Profile

Karatgold Coin (CRYPTO:KBC) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. Karatgold Coin’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,590,024,732 tokens. Karatgold Coin’s official Twitter account is @karatbarsgmbh and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Karatgold Coin is karatgold.io. The official message board for Karatgold Coin is medium.com/@karatgold.

Buying and Selling Karatgold Coin

Karatgold Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Coinsuper, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karatgold Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karatgold Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karatgold Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

