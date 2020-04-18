Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 7,073 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,805 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,073 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.8% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 18.5% during the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC opened at $60.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.