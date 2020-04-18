Kempner Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $7.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,759,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,941. The company has a market capitalization of $106.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus upped their price target on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

