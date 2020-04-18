Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,753 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.28% of Kforce worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kforce by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Kforce by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Kforce from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on Kforce in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair cut Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.56 million. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

