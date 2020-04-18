KickCoin Market Cap Hits $1.52 Million (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One KickCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, YoBit and HitBTC. KickCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.61 or 0.02828666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00229621 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00058577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

KickCoin Token Profile

KickCoin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico.

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, YoBit, Kucoin, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinBene, Bibox, Mercatox, Exmo and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

