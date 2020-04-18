Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 137.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,402,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,486,000 after acquiring an additional 769,105 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,374,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,186,000 after acquiring an additional 299,476 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,676,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,703,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,583,000 after acquiring an additional 75,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.57. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $59.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4419 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

