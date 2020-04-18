Klimatas Price Reaches $0.0280 on Major Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $20,267.28 and approximately $1,373.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. In the last week, Klimatas has traded up 28.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00321692 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00419843 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014813 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 315.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006656 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000377 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

