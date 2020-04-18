Kusama (KSM) Price Up 17.4% This Week

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Kusama token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.13 or 0.00043405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $8.70 million and $1.50 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.23 or 0.02745118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00227245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00051002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Kusama Token Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 8,756,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,776,703 tokens. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network.

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.