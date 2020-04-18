L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) Short Interest Update

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 97,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSTR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSTR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in L.B. Foster by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in L.B. Foster by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in L.B. Foster by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in L.B. Foster by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in L.B. Foster by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L.B. Foster stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 38,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $147.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

