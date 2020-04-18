Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Receives “Hold” Rating from B. Riley

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LADR. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $20.00 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $773.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 51.60 and a current ratio of 51.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.31 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $22,971,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,196.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 891,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,352,000 after buying an additional 822,407 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $5,861,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,916,000 after buying an additional 251,635 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $3,388,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

