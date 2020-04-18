Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Short Interest Update

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 3,986,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 870,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.56. 1,277,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,339. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.74. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

