LATOKEN Price Hits $0.0436 on Major Exchanges (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $16.58 million and $14,478.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LATOKEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000602 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, COSS and OKEx. In the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.42 or 0.02819753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00227374 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00052091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN launched on July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com.

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, COSS, Kucoin, LATOKEN, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.