LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Short Interest Update

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 660,800 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 836,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 494.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 82,556 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $7,882,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in LCI Industries by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 47,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 42,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries stock traded up $3.98 on Friday, hitting $75.03. 102,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,260. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.59. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $55.29 and a 1 year high of $116.51.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.35 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.18%. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LCII. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

