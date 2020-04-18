LHT One Day Trading Volume Hits $126.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 55.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. LHT has a market capitalization of $546,365.55 and $126.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. During the last week, LHT has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000289 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000106 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

