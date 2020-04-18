Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Short Interest Up 30.0% in March

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 2,714,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $61.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

LSXMK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.96. 860,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average is $43.96. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $51.36.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.