Lightning Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.45 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.45 million and $1.03 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00019412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00606536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014259 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007327 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

