LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Hits $0.0039

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $573.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.04 or 0.04420671 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00066387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013792 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010154 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003316 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,003,886,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,065,082 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

