Litecoin Price Tops $43.46 (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $43.46 or 0.00601498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including WEX, OTCBTC, Zebpay and LiteBit.eu. Litecoin has a market cap of $2.81 billion and $4.33 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014361 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007480 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000549 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,538,281 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, OKCoin.cn, Bittylicious, OTCBTC, BTC Markets, Liquid, Bitinka, Mercado Bitcoin, Bitsane, Bitfinex, Stellarport, C-Patex, Iquant, B2BX, LakeBTC, BtcTrade.im, Bithumb, Upbit, HitBTC, Binance, Coinsquare, Coinone, Bleutrade, Bittrex, DragonEX, BtcTurk, ABCC, Buda, CoinsBank, Coinsuper, Kraken, Koineks, SouthXchange, Exmo, Bitbns, Koinim, Gatecoin, BTC-Alpha, OKCoin International, WazirX, BitFlip, CoinBene, Zebpay, CoinEx, Tripe Dice Exchange, CoinFalcon, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, QBTC, DSX, GOPAX, DOBI trade, Trade By Trade, BitMarket, OKEx, Vebitcoin, Altcoin Trader, Cryptohub, Liqui, Stocks.Exchange, Bitstamp, IDCM, CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX, xBTCe, Lykke Exchange, BCEX, HBUS, LiteBit.eu, DigiFinex, YoBit, MBAex, Mercatox, Coinbase Pro, Sistemkoin, Covesting, Kucoin, Bitbank, Cryptomate, WEX, Negocie Coins, Cryptopia, BitcoinTrade, RightBTC, Huobi, Cobinhood, Instant Bitex, Bithesap, CoinEgg, Korbit, Trade Satoshi, Bitso, C2CX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, C-CEX, CryptoBridge, Bits Blockchain, TOPBTC, Kuna, Braziliex, BL3P, Nanex, Bitmaszyna, CPDAX, BitForex, ChaoEX, LocalTrade, LBank, Coinbe, QuadrigaCX, Independent Reserve, Bit-Z, Indodax, Fatbtc, Livecoin, TradeOgre, BiteBTC, TDAX, Coindeal, Coinut, Koinex, CoinExchange, BTCC, ZB.COM, BitBay, Crex24, FCoin, Graviex, Exrates, BigONE, Gate.io, Coinroom, COSS, Bibox, Poloniex, Bitlish, Ovis, EXX and BTC Trade UA. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.