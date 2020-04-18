Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) vs. Amerigo Resources (NYSE:ARREF) Critical Comparison

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Amerigo Resources and Lithium Americas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility & Risk

Amerigo Resources has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amerigo Resources and Lithium Americas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerigo Resources $119.80 million 0.31 -$9.41 million N/A N/A Lithium Americas $4.84 million 58.36 $51.67 million ($0.22) -14.27

Lithium Americas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amerigo Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Lithium Americas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amerigo Resources and Lithium Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerigo Resources -7.86% -9.04% -3.92% Lithium Americas 835.26% -19.06% -10.25%

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central S.A., produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. Amerigo Resources Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

