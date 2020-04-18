Lition Price Reaches $0.0525 on Exchanges (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded up 40.1% against the US dollar. One Lition token can currently be purchased for $0.0525 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bibox and Dcoin. Lition has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $276,120.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,229.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.29 or 0.02521543 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.79 or 0.03330777 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00603764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014320 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00801066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00077373 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00026957 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00580745 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins.

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bibox, Dcoin, IDEX and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.