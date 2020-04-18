LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Up 28.1% in March

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 17,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMFA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,218. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. LM Funding America has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

