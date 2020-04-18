LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Capitalization Reaches $202,780.94

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $202,780.94 and approximately $58,896.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,272,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,794,393 tokens. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

