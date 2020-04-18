LockTrip (LOC) Trading Up 3.2% This Week

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One LockTrip token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002983 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and YoBit. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $22,199.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LockTrip has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00020716 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003637 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Fatbtc, IDEX, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Mercatox, Bancor Network, Gatecoin and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

