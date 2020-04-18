Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 4,272,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on L. Barclays dropped their price target on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Loews currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE L traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.14. 1,677,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,946. Loews has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $56.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.03.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $241,504.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,406.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $195,354.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,127.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $968,884. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Loews by 21.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 21,445 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at $2,395,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Loews by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Loews by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 129,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

