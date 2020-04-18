Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,510,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 274,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 125,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 57.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $97.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

