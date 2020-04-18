Luna Coin Price Tops $0.0037 (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. Luna Coin has a market cap of $6,259.93 and approximately $200.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Luna Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Luna Coin has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.54 or 0.02801487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00229427 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00058681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00051607 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Luna Coin

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. Luna Coin’s official website is bitluna.org. Luna Coin’s official message board is lunacoin.org/forum.

Luna Coin Coin Trading

Luna Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

