LUXCoin (LUX) Market Cap Reaches $590,828.46

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000926 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $590,828.46 and approximately $6,437.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 9,783,965 coins and its circulating supply is 8,776,733 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

