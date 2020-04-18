MA Private Wealth Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MA Private Wealth bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,929 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Raymond James cut their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.77.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $178.60 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.01 and its 200-day moving average is $156.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,346.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.