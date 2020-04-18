Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 939,784 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,885,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 939,784 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 5.24% of Southwest Gas worth $219,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $2,934,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SWX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Southwest Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

In other news, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.57 per share, with a total value of $105,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,270.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $271,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,330.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $77.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.22. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $92.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $848.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.83 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.33%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

