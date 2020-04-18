Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,888,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175,760 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 4.43% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $121,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,205,000 after buying an additional 255,302 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 868,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,420,000 after buying an additional 224,659 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the fourth quarter worth about $9,003,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 498,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,887,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 963,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,372,000 after buying an additional 87,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIBK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Interstate Bancsystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $28.48 on Friday. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $43.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $165.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Russell A. Lee purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,957. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.