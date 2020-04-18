Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 144,479 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,077,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 144,479 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.42% of Lamb Weston worth $178,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,417,000 after buying an additional 34,327 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 474,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,813,000 after purchasing an additional 188,285 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,682,000 after purchasing an additional 134,264 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 26,378 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,186,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

LW opened at $59.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.54. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.86.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

