Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,437,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,614 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 5.88% of South Jersey Industries worth $179,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,599,000 after buying an additional 724,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $20,639,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,502,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,558,000 after purchasing an additional 263,870 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,288,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,511,000 after purchasing an additional 217,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1,845.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 135,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJI opened at $25.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.14. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $34.48.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

SJI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

