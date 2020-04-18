Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $192.22 Million Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Charter Communications worth $192,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $635.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Charter Communications from $525.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.59.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $499.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a PE ratio of 65.22, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $546.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $453.33 and its 200 day moving average is $473.58.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total transaction of $1,629,134.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,968 shares of company stock valued at $18,932,487 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

