Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $215.99 Million Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,105,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788,263 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.75% of Williams Companies worth $215,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $246,095,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Williams Companies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,474,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811,552 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,977,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,642 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,079,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,243 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $29.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,246,838.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Spence purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,398.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.