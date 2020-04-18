Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 572,459 Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,850,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 572,459 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.25% of ITT worth $210,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,078,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,230,000 after purchasing an additional 130,429 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in ITT by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,612,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter worth $78,517,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,562,000 after purchasing an additional 51,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ITT by 332.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 630,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,605,000 after buying an additional 484,877 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.26. ITT Inc has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of ITT from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

