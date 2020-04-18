Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 66,384 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,134 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 66,384 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.27% of Illumina worth $130,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $316.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total transaction of $114,237.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total value of $187,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,166 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. UBS Group upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Illumina from $339.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illumina from $345.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.24.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

