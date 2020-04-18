Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Position Increased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,430 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.08% of Magna International worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGA. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 358,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 58.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Magna International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

