MAI Capital Management Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,264 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,427,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,725,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,434,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,701,000 after acquiring an additional 88,910 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 771,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after acquiring an additional 123,624 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 445,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 68,746 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $24.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $32.32.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

