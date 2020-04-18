Marco Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total transaction of $1,563,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 6,251 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.39, for a total transaction of $1,158,872.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,306,238.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 390,841 shares of company stock worth $65,113,742. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM opened at $162.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.69 and its 200-day moving average is $162.83. The stock has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a PE ratio of 813.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

