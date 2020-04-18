Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 7,220 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,268 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,974,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $14,784,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,181,874 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $124,323,000 after purchasing an additional 246,595 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,661 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of COP stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.50. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

