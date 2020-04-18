MarteXcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $19,027.03 (MXT)

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. MarteXcoin has a total market cap of $19,027.03 and $27.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MarteXcoin has traded 58.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MarteXcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Braziliex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00028050 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007491 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004378 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001790 BTC.

About MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin (MXT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 3,995,995 coins. The official message board for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org/forum. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org.

Buying and Selling MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Braziliex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarteXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarteXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

