Master Contract Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $64,620.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $285,934.64 and $64,620.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.10 or 0.02564023 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013811 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00077732 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.